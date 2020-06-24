https://www.theblaze.com/news/suspect-wendys-rayshard-brooks-girlfriend

Atlanta police said Tuesday they have arrested the person they believe is responsible for burning down the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

The police arrested 29-year-old Natalie White, who reportedly was Brooks’s girlfriend.

White surrendered to police on Tuesday, WSB-TV said. She was charged with first-degree arson and released from jail Wednesday on $10,000 bond. She was also placed on house arrest and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

According to CNN, body camera footage shows that Brooks told police about a woman who was his girlfriend.

Drew Findling, White’s attorney, told the New York Post that Brooks and White “were close friends,” and confirmed “that she was the woman Brooks referred to in the bodycam video,” according to the Post.

Findling did not elaborate on the extent of the alleged relationship “out of respect to the Brooks family who had a funeral today and is grieving the loss of Rayshard Brooks,” he told the Post.

Brooks was married to a woman named Tomika Miller.

Attorneys for the Brooks family were previously unaware of a connection between White and Brooks, WSB reported.

Findling maintains that his client is innocent.

The restaurant was set on fire on June 13 while protesters watched. Police are reportedly searching for a second suspect in the arson.

