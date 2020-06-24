https://www.dailywire.com/news/dan-crenshaw-slams-twitter-for-censoring-trump-the-mob-is-running-social-platforms

Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted Twitter on Tuesday after the social media platform censored one of President Trump’s tweets on taking action against potential “autonomous zones” in Washington, DC.

“This is beyond the pale. The mob has infiltrated every corner of society. The President’s tweet is not only appropriate, but also necessary. Every mayor who claims to protect their citizens should repeat the same. Violent anarchists cannot be encouraged,” Crenshaw (R-TX) said.

The Texas representative was responding to Twitter, which justified its decision to cover Trump’s tweet with a warning that it contained “the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.” Twitter also limited how users could interact with the tweet, disabling likes, comments, and retweeting the president’s tweet without a comment. Users can still retweet the president with a comment.

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. The night before, a group of activists tried to create a “black” autonomous zone outside of St. Johns Church in the White House.

Activists set up the original Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, nicknamed CHAZ, on June 8 in Seattle after Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered police to abandon the city police department’s 3rd precinct. The activists set up barriers blocking access to blocks of the city and took over the precinct and a local park.

Emergency services were largely kept out of the area. Residents and business owners in the area reported calling police in several instance but were told that police could not come help them within the borders of the so-called “autonomous zone.” The zone occupants and apparent leaders later renamed CHAZ to CHOP for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.

After weeks of allowing the CHOP activists to control the area and precinct, Durkan announced this week that the city would be reclaiming the region. Durkan’s announcement came after a violent weekend in CHOP with multiple shootings, one fatal.

“After days of peaceful demonstrations, two nights of shootings have clearly escalated the situation on Capitol Hill,” Durkan’s office said in a statement Monday. “We have been meeting with residents and small business owners to address their safety and disorder concerns, including the ability of first responders to access emergencies in the area.”

“Tens of thousands of people have been gathering in Capitol Hill for nearly two weeks to continue their protest, to build community and demand change. During the day, it has been a place for healing, education, and community – but it is very different at night,” she said. “While we believe community and demonstrators can and should continue gathering peacefully on Capitol Hill, the disorder, violence, and impacts on businesses and residents threatens to derail the CHOP’s critical message calling for justice, equality, and systemic reform.”

