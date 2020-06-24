https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dow-drops-700-worst-day-since-june-11-virus-concerns-grow/

(CNBC) — Stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as traders grew worried about the increasing number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, which raised concern about the economic reopening and recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 600 points, or 2.3%. The S&P 500 traded 2.3% lower while the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was headed for its first daily decline in nine sessions.

The major averages hit their lows of the day after Florida said its confirmed cases jumped by 5,508 on Tuesday, a record, and now total 109,014. The state also said its positivity rate rose to 15.91% from 10.82%. Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ordered visitors from certain hotspot states to quarantine for 14 days. At one point, the Dow had fallen more than 800 points.

