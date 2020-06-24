https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/fbi-director-wray-refuses-answer-asked-personally-responsible-hiding-exculpatory-evidence-flynn-video/

FBI Director Christopher Wray sat down with Fox News political anchor Bret Baier in a wide-ranging interview that aired Wednesday evening.

Bret Baier asked Wray if he was personally responsible for hiding exculpatory evidence from General Flynn and Congress.

Wray danced around the question and refused to answer.

Very telling.

“Were you responsible for holding back from Congress some of that stuff?” Bret Baier asked Wray referring to documents exonerating Flynn.

“I think we’ve tried very, very hard to be transparent and cooperative with all the relevant congressional committees,” Wray said dodging the question.

WATCH:

Fox News’ Bret Baier questions FBI Director Christopher Wray about the lack of transparency from the bureau in the Flynn and FISA investigations: pic.twitter.com/Wh4ql9Z6Vd — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 25, 2020

FBI Director Chris Wray was previously accused of withholding evidence in the General Michael Flynn case.

FBI Attorney Dana Boente was also accused.

In April, the FBI denied Director Wray withheld exculpatory evidence in the Flynn case, but the FBI said nothing about Boente’s actions.

The Appeals Court on Wednesday upheld the Justice Department’s request to drop the criminal case against General Flynn.

Wray’s refusal to answer Bret Baier directly if he was personally responsible for withholding documents from Flynn’s case is very telling.

