http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/IAmWhc8bjX4/

LONE PINE (CBSLA) — A magnitude-5.8 earthquake has struck Lone Pine in Central California, and was felt through much of the state and in portions of Nevada.

The quake was initially reported as a 6.0 that struck at 10:40 a.m., about 10 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine in Inyo County.

“Did You Feel It?” responses to the U.S. Geological Survey came in from a wide swath of California, stretching from Orange County to Sacramento. There were also several responses from over the border in Nevada, as far south as Las Vegas.

The earthquake was followed about five minutes later with a magnitude-3.6 aftershock.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

This is a breaking news report. Information will be added as it comes in.