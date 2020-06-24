https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/georgia-grand-jury-indicts-three-men-shooting-death-ahmaud-arbery/

A Georgia Grand Jury indicted three men in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The grand jury took about an hour-and-a-half in deliberations to indict the three men involved in his death.

Arbery was a thief who was caught several times snooping around homes and properties even in the daylight.

–Of course, our hearts go out to his family.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution released security video of Ahmaud Arbery breaking into homes on McMichael’s Street.

TRENDING: BREAKING: JUDGE SULLIVAN ORDERED TO SHUT DOWN GENERAL FLYNN CASE! — DC Appeals Court Upholds Justice Department’s Request!

Jack Posobiec reported– New AJC video appears to show Ahmaud Arbery entering new house on McMichael’s street, running out after spotted by neighbor.

Video continues: Police arrive after 911 call pic.twitter.com/TZPzlRldwB — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 9, 2020

The video adds much needed context to the media lies.

This is an objectively newsworthy video evidence which adds context to the shooting and corroborates the 911 call I am not an expert on Georgia law, and I am sure there are many more qualified than me to analyze the legality of the shooting — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 9, 2020

The media today claims Arbery was out jogging when he was shot dead by the three men.

ABC News reported:

A Georgia grand jury indicted the three men arrested and charged in connection with the alleged murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced on Wednesday that a grand jury voted to indict Gregory and Travis McMichael along with William Bryan for the felony murder and aggravated assault that resulted in Arbery death. The indictment comes almost four months to the day Arbery was shot while on on his daily jog. Holmes said the grand jury decision did not take long. “The presentation took an hour and a half and the true bill came back in 10 minutes,” Holmes said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. They each face nine charges, including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal contempt to commit a felony. “The family of Ahmaud Arbery is determined to see these men prosecuted, convicted and appropriately sentenced for the brutal hate crime that took Ahmaud’s life over four months ago,” said Lee Merritt, the lead attorney for the Arbery family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

