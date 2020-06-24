https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/good-news-ag-bill-barr-agrees-testify-blithering-idiots-running-house-judiciary-committee/
More good news!
Attorney General Bill Barr agreed to testify before the blithering idiots running the House Judiciary Committee.
This ought to be must-see TV!
Attorney General Bill Barr’s spokeswoman Kerry Kupec made the announcement today.
The hearing is scheduled for July 28th.
This comes after Chair Jerry Nadler threatened to subpoena the Attorney General.
The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th.
