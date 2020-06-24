https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/gops-infuriating-inability-simply-say-no/

Republican efforts this week to pass a police reform bill and the GOP leadership’s response to Democratic claims of racism in America are examples of a self-defeating habit Republicans cannot seem to break.

To advance their political agendas, liberals create a storyline of injustice and characters for the various roles in their performance. Suggesting minor improvements to a system that works pretty well is never sufficient. Every initiative must be portrayed as a dire emergency requiring massive government intervention to stop an outrageous injustice. Conservatives or some Republican constituent is typically cast as the necessary villain in the narrative. Democrats portray themselves as the heroes, of course, and their superpower is delivering government solutions to defeat the villains and solve the problem.

This same drama has been the Democratic method of governing since at least the 1930s, when it won Franklin Roosevelt a record four presidential elections. Since then, liberals have just lurched from one social outrage to the next as they transformed American society and culture into something people from the 1930s would not recognize.

Conservatives during this time have transformed, too, from resisting Democrats’ constant calls for wholesale change to accepting every premise and offering a Republican version of whatever Democrats demand. Like Lucy holding the football for Charlie Brown, Republicans seem incapable of grasping that they will never be able to kick the football. There is never a path to victory when you agree to play the part in a story written by your opponent. Accepting every Democratic premise designed by them to assure their political victory is, and has shown over and over to be, a guaranteed path to failure.

During the 1988 presidential campaign, George H.W. Bush held the Reagan line on taxes and made his famous promise “Read my lips: No new taxes.” As President, Bush was harangued by Democrats and their media allies into accepting the premise there was a dire economic emergency. Bush relented to Democratic pressure and agreed to break his promise. Democrats, who spent two years cajoling Bush into caving to their demands, then mercilessly attacked him as a liar for doing so. As a result, Bush faced a primary challenge from Pat Buchanan and a devastating third-party insurgency by Ross Perot that sent Bush to a crashing defeat in 1992.

TRENDING: GOP lawmaker forces DOJ whistleblower to make serious admission about impeachment

Since that time, the Republican response to every “problem” raised by Democrats is to accept their premise as true and rush to answer Democratic solutions with their own proposal. The GOP, for some reason, is unable to grasp that the narrative is always tailor-made by Democrats and their media allies for the specific purpose of giving them a problem to solve with a solution politically empowering Democrats. Accepting their assigned role in the play and offering a Republican version of every Democratic solution is a tacit agreement to lose on that issue.

The left will never allow the right to kick the football or be the hero in their story.

Barack Obama made solving the “health-care emergency” through socialized medicine a cornerstone of his presidency. Never mind the fact the U.S. led the world in medical technology, treatment and research. Our health-care system was portrayed as worse than that in the third-world.

Leftist activist Michael Moore made a documentary arguing nations with socialized medicine, including communist Cuba, had better health care than the United States. To the left, it never mattered that every world leader or anyone wealthy enough to make it to America comes to the U.S. for medical care when necessary.

It did not matter that Americans mostly had private health insurance plans that polls showed most were satisfied with. In addition, the federal government’s Medicare covered the elderly, Medicaid covered the poor, COBRA mandated people be allowed to purchase gap coverage and the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) barred medical providers from refusing service to any person in emergencies regardless of ability to pay. The Democratic narrative was these government programs and laws were insufficient and a health-care emergency existed.

Ironically, this tangled web of federal programs and mandates were themselves previous federal solutions to claimed health-care problems.

When the Affordable Care Act was passed on a party-line vote without popular support, making health care dramatically more complicated and expensive, Republicans seized on the political issue by promising to repeal Obamacare. It was the singular issue that helped Republicans retake the House and Senate as well as a core promise of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Immediately, though, the old Republican habit of accepting the Democratic narrative surfaced. Democrats demanded to know with what Republicans would replace Obamacare. Instead of sticking to the straightforward idea of simply repealing that terrible law, the GOP became mired in the Democrat’s false premise that the law could not be repealed without a better Republican version to replace it.

Despite majorities in both houses of Congress and a Republican president – all having run on the promise of repealing Obamacare – the GOP floundered and failed because it allowed Democrats to create the narrative.

This self-defeating habit showed again this week as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted about America’s “original sin,” accepting Democrats’ premise that America is a racist nation.

President Trump and Republicans are taking the same bait with their hastily drafted police reform bill, the premise of which is the Democratic political position that American law enforcement is so hopelessly racist and corrupt that federal intervention is the only solution.

While the GOP spends its time trying to kick the Democrats’ football, Americans fear for their safety while rioters tear down public property and loot and burn businesses.

It is said that if Democrats proposed all Republicans should jump off an 800-foot cliff, Republicans would negotiate an agreement to jump off only a 500-foot cliff and celebrate the impending death leaps of their voters as a bipartisan compromise.

Republicans must begin simply saying “no” and stop accepting Democrats’ narratives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

