https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/hair-stylists-fight-whitmers-punishment-protesting-closure-orders/

A lawyer representing hairstylists who protested Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown orders has written to the state insisting that regulators who want to punish the stylists back off.

After all, the letter from lawyer Dave Kallman of the Kallman Legal Group explains to Lorne Carignan, of the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, they did nothing wrong.

The stylists, Suzanne Dodoro, Rachael Sheeran, Danielle Ashcraft, Brenda Root, Londa Gatt and Angela Rigas, were accused of giving out free haircuts in a facility that was not licensed.

“All of my clients were well within their rights, statutorily and constitutionally, to protest at the Capitol on May 20, 2020. Indeed the actual name of the event (Operation Haircut Protest, see attached Facebook Page) clearly indicated that the event was a pure form of free speech and assembly. None of these hairstylists were operating their businesses that day, charging for haircuts, or engaging in commerce in way way.

TRENDING: GOP lawmaker forces DOJ whistleblower to make serious admission about impeachment

“My clients were in compliance and did not violate the law …,” he wrote.

See a video:

[embedded content]

Whitmer’s administration is seeking to pursue license action against hairstylists who participated in the protest against her orders that businesses close.

The governor claimed they cut hair in a non licensed establishment as they gave out free haircuts as part of a free speech protest.

Kallman explained the protest was protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution.

“The state must act within the confines of our Constitution,” he told the regulatory agency. “Citizens hold many differing political views, and they often hold them passionately. They may express those views even in ways that offend government officials.”

He explained, “The hairstylists’ speech was at the core of the First Amendment’s protection because it deals with matters of public concern,” he said. “These hairstylists were protesting the governor’s EOs and her shutdown of the entire state of Michigan as a result of COVID-19, a topic of political, social, and public concern.”

He said, “It is clear that the state is pursuing this formal complaint against these hairstylists because of their protestations against the governor, despite using a generally applicable statute as a vehicle to do so. The conduct in this case which triggered the state’s action consisted of these hairstylists communicating a message and protesting the legality of the governor’s EOs.

“Therefore, the state’s action must be dismissed because it infringes on these hairstylists’ First Amendment right to protest.”

Observers have pointed out that the governor violated her own executive orders regarding public gatherings to march with protesters she agreed with, “but if you protest her, and exercise your First Amendment rights, she will prosecute you and try to destroy your business…”

The state’s claims against the hairstylists are criminal misdemeanors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

