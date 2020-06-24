https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/plan-interviewing-mueller-gang-leader-aaron-zelinsky-today-hope-republicans-house-better-senates-interview-rosenstein/

Corrupt Mueller gang member Aaron Zelinsky is going before the Democrat-led House Judicial Committee today no doubt in a planned interview by corrupt Democrats, Deep State and the MSM. Here’s what Republicans should focus on.

** I shared some of the following guidance before the Mueller interview which it appeared was heard and used by the Republican members of the House last year. This guidance comes from my many years as a career international audit executive involved in numerous multi-million dollar financial, operational and fraud investigations across numerous countries and companies from East Asia to Europe.

* * * * * * * * * *

Like Mueller, if Zelinsky is interviewed for only four hours then (at most) the Republican members in the House Committees will only have around an hour and a half to question him.

TRENDING: BREAKING: GENERAL FLYNN CASE DISMISSED! — DC Appeals Court Upholds Justice Department’s Request!

Because the time frame is limited, the questions must be quick and to the point.

Therefore it is recommended that all questions be framed as Yes/No questions. Providing Zelinsky little time to procrastinate and dilly dally in his responses. Mueller was practiced in going into these types of meetings, filibustering and not answering questions.



[embedded content]

Also, the questions should be risk rated with the most important addressed first while eliminating duplicated questions by the members. The House members who are able to interview Zelinsky should ask questions quickly while not overlapping on topics due to time limitations.

Each member should set aside some time to address suspect answers or perhaps two members should be given the time to follow up on open or unexpected questions during the questioning. For example, after a few members have asked quick questions on a Yes/No basis, have another member step in and ask follow up questions regarding topics when Zelinsky provides dubious answers. The same could happen with the final interviewer – used in a mop up kind of role.

It’s important to note that Zelinsky is not a good guy. He is not a patriot. His actions in relation to the Trump Special Counsel will go down in history as the most corrupt actions ever taken against a President of the United States. He is one of a gang of Obama and Deep State crooks who is trying to overthrow the Trump administration. They are still at it and no doubt Mueller will drop another dishonest bomb during the hearing.

We reported the following about Zelinsky years ago before he was even involved in the Roger Stone case. CNN was praising the Mueller gang and we added what CNN left out. Here were our thoughts then about Zelinsky:

Aaron Zelinsky Aaron Zelinsky joined the Mueller team on detail from the US attorney’s office in Maryland. Zelinsky served as an assistant US attorney under Rod Rosenstein, who is now the deputy attorney general and oversees Mueller’s appointment. Role on Mueller team: Zelinsky was involved in the Papadopoulos investigation and guilty plea. Notable cases: As part of his role as a prosecutor in Maryland, Zelinsky was involved in prosecuting cases offelon gun ownership,health care fraud conspiracy, andfood stamp fraud and wire fraud. In 2016, Zelinsky wasrecognized by the Justice Department for excellence in prosecuting organized criminal activity. What CNN Left Out – Asst AG Rosenstein is as corrupt as they get having created the Special Counsel with multiple conflicts of interest including long standing relationships with Mueller and Comey. He also signed off on FISA warrants to spy on President Trump and oversees the Mueller investigation that was created with no crime committed or identified and a scope enabling Mueller to investigate anything. See link to unconstitutionality of the investigation above…

(This was before Zelinsky worked on the Roger Stone case.)

Zelinsky should be addressed in the same manner he and his gang approached innocents like George Papadopoulos, General Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort. Manafort was in solitary confinement for underpaying his taxes and not filling out FARA forms.

General Flynn, an American hero, spent his life savings defending himself and still is paying attorneys. George Papadopoulos was spied on by numerous individuals before the 2016 election.



There is no time for pandering – no time to waste – this may be your only chance to get to the truth. If Zelinsky lies, he needs to be prosecuted. Count the number of times he says “I don’t know.” Recount this number throughout the hearing. Americans are counting on Republicans in Congress to get to the truth!

Perhaps each member could limit his/her questions to a single topic so not to duplicate questions. Below is a list of some questions for Zelinsky –



Zelinsky History

Did you ever write for the far-left Huffington post? Did you work for former DAG Rod Rosenstein, who set up the the Mueller Special Counsel, as an assistant US attorney under Rod Rosenstein? Did you discuss any matters related to the Special Counsel with Rosenstein or anyone on the Mueller gang, before, during or after the Special Counsel was in place? What was the topic of these discussions?

Zelinsky’s Personal Conflicts of Interest as Special Counsel

The Special Counsel law requires that the person appointed be independent of conflicts of interest. Conflicts as you may know can be both actual and perceived. Perceived conflicts would be those that a reasonable person could see and believe there might possibly be a conflict of interest. Because the Mueller investigation addressed the President of the United States, you would expect that you and your team should be highly vetted and not have any real or perceived conflicts of interest. Did you complete and sign a form stating that you have no conflicts of interest, actual or perceived, related to the Special Counsel directive you oversaw? (If not signed, how was this confirmed and recorded?) Did you provide your conflict of interest form to Rod Rosenstein to sign and did he sign it? Was this conflict of interest form signed at the time you were appointed to the Special Counsel? (If not, when was it signed?) Did you report in your signed conflict of interest form that you and Rod Rosenstein had a prior working relationship? The Special Counsel statute specifically prohibited you from serving if you had “a personal relationship with any person substantially involved in the investigation or prosecution.” The language is mandatory. James Comey was substantially involved in the case. Indeed, he is the central witness. Many others in the investigation were your former colleagues. Did you identify this relationship with James Comey and others in your conflict of interest disclosure?

Team Conflicts of Interest

The Mueller team had more glaring conflicts of interest than than ever imagined in US history. Did you have any concerns with fellow members of the Mueller gang’s conflicts of interest related to the Special Counsel? Your lead investigator Peter Strzok, said that Hillary should beat Trump 1 million to zero, and he texted a message saying “f Trump”. He worked on the Hillary email investigation and was present at the interview with Hillary and he assisted in drafting Comey’s presentation announcing Hillary was exonerated by the FBI. He had an affair with fellow FBI employee Lisa Page and used government phones and systems to communicate with his lover, even though he was married at the time. He hated Trump. Did Mr. Strzok complete a conflict of interest form certifying he was not biased towards President Trump? Did you ever question this? Strzok communicated with Lisa Page who was also on your team and who also texted “f Trump”. They communicated that they would “stop him” meaning, candidate and President Trump. Was Ms. Page subject to a conflict of interest review and did you sign off on it? Did you ever question this? Did you have any concerns with a bias from either Peter Strzok or Lisa Page at any time that you have ever worked with them? Were you aware that Mueller gang top attorney, Andrew Weissmann, whom you have worked with for decades was at the Hillary party on election night (that turned into a funeral) and did you consider this a conflict of interest that would inhibit Mr. Weissmann from working on your special counsel team? Were you aware that Mr. Weissmann and Zainab Ahmad, an individual also on the Mueller gang, were both introduced to the Steele dossier long before the 2016 election according to Bruce Ohr testimony and did you not feel this indicated a conflict of interest precluding them from being on your team? Did you have concerns about conflicts of interest with Greg Andres who donated to the Democrat party $3700 and whose wife is a judge appointed by former President Obama? Were you concerned with bias with Rush Atkinson ($200), Kyle Freeny ($300),Andrew Goldstein ($3,300) and Weissmann ($3,300), all who donated to Democrats and/or the Hillary campaign? Did you think there were any conflicts with Adam Jed who defended Obama’s contraceptive mandate against the Little Sisters of the Poor or Elizabeth Prelogar who worked as a law clerk for left leaning Supreme Court judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan? Any concerns of a bias from Brandon Van Grack who led a grand jury inquiry in Northern Virginia scrutinizing former Trump associate Michael Flynn’s foreign lobbying? How about any concerns of a bias from Jeannie Rhee who represented Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in a lawsuit about her private emails, and she also represented the Clinton Foundation in a civil racketeering case that was later dismissed? Was anyone on the Mueller gang asked to recuse themselves because of bias or conflicts of interest? Finally, did you think at any point that DAG Rod Rosenstein should recuse himself due to actions in signing off on the FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page and Donald Trump or for being involved in the Uranium One case where the US sold 20% of its uranium to Russia while the Clinton Foundation received millions from Russians in return?

The DNC Server

Did the FBI or the Mueller Special Counsel team physically obtain the hacked DNC server hard drives? (Why hasn’t the FBI perform a forensic evaluation of the DNC hard drives?) Does the FBI maintain the DNC email server hard drives that were hacked by Russians? (Where are they located?) Does the FBI maintain a forensic copy of the DNC server hard drives? (Who has them?) Did the FBI and the Mueller team rely on the company Crowdstrike to examine and verify that the DNC server was hacked by Russians? Was the current or former CEO of Crowdstrike, Shawn Henry, promoted by Robert Mueller, in September 2010 while at the FBI? Has any government agency attempted to locate Guccifer 2.0 who is reportedly related to the hacking of DNC emails? Was Guccifer 2.0 a government entity? Has the FBI/DOJ talked with Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai from Vice Motherboard who claims to have interviewed Guccifer 2.0 or examined his computers/network? Did the FBI ever obtain or review evidence from NSA Whistleblower and longtime intelligence analyst Bill Binney who claims that he has evidence that the DNC emails released by WikiLeaks were never hacked at all by the Russians or anyone? Julian Assange from WikiLeaks claims that Russians never gave him emails that he released from the DNC and Hillary’s campaign manager John Podesta. Did you or the FBI ever interview Julian Assange to determine how he obtained the DNC emails and who provided the emails to WikiLeaks? This was the basis for the case against Roger Stone – that he knew Russia sent emails to WikiLeaks – don’t you think a prudent investigator and attorney would look into this matter further? Were you aware that Mr. Henry testified that he could not claim that Russia provided emails to WikiLeaks in front of the House? When did you first know this?

Spying on the Trump Team

Did anyone you know or anyone you are aware of, wear a wire or record any conversation with the Trump team at any time, especially in the White House? Are you aware of any recording devices being left (or activated) in the White House by any member of any US government agency for the purpose of spying or listening in on the Trump team’s discussions? Are you aware of any other means where spying (or data collection) occurred of the Trump team in the White House? Are you aware of any recording devices being left in Trump Tower or any other spying that occurred, phone taps or other, by any US government agency at any time? Are you aware of any recording devices being left in Trump Tower or any other spying (or data collection) that occurred, phone taps or other, by any non-US government agency at any time? Are you aware of any time that a member of the US government, the FBI, DOJ, or any other government agency spied on the Trump Team at any time? Are you aware of any time that a member of any non-US government, the FBI, DOJ, or any other government agency spied (or collected data) on the Trump Team at any time? Are you aware of any non-US government entity that utilized government resources or databases to (collected data) on the Trump Team at any time?

The Steele Dossier

Were there more than four versions of the dossier that were provided to the FBI/DOJ/State? Was Steele paid for his services and who issued the payment? What government agencies and employees and dossier related individuals (including reports) did Steele meet while in the US? Does the FBI have unredacted copies of the Steele dossier and where are they kept? Did the DOJ/FBI/State communicate with Steele via email, phone and text? Did your team communicate in any way with Christopher Steele? Did the Ukraine and their embassy provide information about Trump that may have been used in the dossier? (Who was this provided to?) The Steele dossier was used to obtain a warrant to spy on candidate Trump and Carter Page. It was the basis for the FISA warrant that was renewed three times. It was the support for connections between Trump and Russia and it was fake. Did Mueller and team try and hide these facts in your report because the dossier is a fraud and a fake? When you determined that there was no collusion between the Trump team and Russia did you notify the FISA Court or anyone in a supervisory role that was false information?

The Special Counsel Investigation

The Special Counsel Law requires that a crime be investigated. Was the crime to be investigated in your Special Counsel Trump team collusion with Russia? (What specifically was the crime as one has never been declared?) The scope of the Special Counsel is supposed to be limited to the crime to be investigated but Rosenstein’s scope memo was wide open and therefore you included events long before the 2016 election and for activities that were outside of the US, is this correct? Were there additional scope memos that DAG Rosenstein provided to you other than the original one that created the special counsel investigation? (How many? What did they say and why did you keep them hidden in your report?) Was $35 million spent (wasted) on your investigation? Did Mueller spend more than $700,000 on private contractors on the investigation? Was Crowdstrike provided information as part of the private contractors who illegally were provided information by Obama’s FBI? Did you investigate the origins of the Russia collusion tale and did you identify that it was created by individuals, foreign and domestic, who set up Trump team members with the narrative of Russian collusion? Manfort worked for John and Tony Podesta in the Ukraine. John Podesta was Hillary’s campaign manager and his brother Tony worked with Manafort in the Ukraine. Were the Podesta’s indicted as part of your investigation? Was Tony Podesta, the brother of Hillary’s campaign manager, John Podesta, given immunity as part of the Mueller investigation? All text messages on Peter Strzok and Lisa Page’s phones were deleted when it became clear that many salacious, bigoted and potential criminal acts were found in their text messages. Did you have these messages deleted or do you know who did? Were you aware of Peter Strzoka and Lisa Page’s personal relationship and did you consider this a problem? Did you or any individuals in your Special Counsel team ever act illegally or take actions that were outside of department policy at any time during your time with the Special Counsel? (Here is a list of 100 times that Mueller and his gang acted illegally or against department policy)

Collusion

Was the appointment of the Special Counsel to determine whether the Trump team colluded with Russia during the 2016 Presidential election? Did you determine that the Trump team did not collude with Russia during the 2016 election? Were you informed that the Trump team did not or likely did not collude with Russia before you took accepted the position of Special Counsel? Did you know that the Trump team did not collude with Russia on the day that you joined the Special Counsel? Did anyone else on your team communicate to you that the Steele dossier was a fraud and that there was no way that Donald Trump and his team was in any way colluding with Russia? Did you know that the Trump team was not colluding with Russia before the 2018 midterm elections? (When did you come to this conclusion?)

Mueller Report

Did you eventually come to the conclusion that the Steele dossier was a fraud? Did you on anyone on the Mueller team come to this conclusion when the FISA warrants to spy on Carter Page and President Trump were in place? The name Felix Sater over 100 times in your report when trying to link President Trump to Russians. Are you aware that Mr. Sater has decades old ties to the Clintons, former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch and your own Andrew Weissman? Did you note in your report that George Nader, a witness who is mentioned more than 100 times in your report, was allowed to leave the country, in spite of the fact that he was charged for possession of child pornography?

Russians

Was Simon Kukes, an American businessman who lives in the US and a Western Intel asset, a source listed in the fake Steele dossier? Was Ilya Zaslavskiy, who worked for the Chatham House and the UK spy networks, a source listed in the fake Steele dossier? Did Sergie Millian, who was reportedly a source for the dossier, live in Russia at the time of the 2016 election? Did you refer to Joseph Mifsud, the spy that met with George Papadopolous in London, as a Russian spy in your report? Is it true that Mifsud is not a Russian spy but rather a Western spy used by the Obama CIA, FBI or other US or foreign agency? Did you report that Giorgi Rtskhiladze, who was born in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia and has been a U.S. citizen since 2017, was a Russian businessman in your report? Did you in your report identify that Christopher Steele was actually employed by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska? Were any Russian sources in the Steele dossier Russians that lived in Russia at the time of the 2016 election? Did you investigate election meddling by any countries other than Russia? (Italy or the UK?)

Roger Stone Case

When did you first decided to resign from the Roger Stone case? Did you discuss this with anyone before you resigned? Who and when? Was this a pre-planned event to embarrass AG Barr? Did you ever lie in court or in writing about anything related to the Roger Stone court case? Did you claim that there was much evidence that Russians hacked the DNC and sent the emails to WikiLeaks? Was this a lie? Do you really believe that the Russians identified by the Mueller gang interfered in the 2016 election? Do you believe Concord Management was one of the entities who interfered? Are you aware the Concord Management case was thrown out based on not enough information to prosecute? What was your evidence that Russia gave emails to WikiLeaks? Did you interview WikiLeaks to determine this occurred? If not, how were you sure this happened?

The Mueller Witch Hunt was the most grotesque, corrupt and criminal action in US history. Much of the basis for the investigation was made up and false. This fact alone is frightening. These people in Obama’s Deep State must have gotten away with so much crime that they believed and were embolden to attempt this coup of the Trump campaign and Presidency.

The Democrats believe that they have this opportunity to interview Zelinsky and bring down AG Barr and President Trump. The American people are much smarter than they think. If the Republicans in the House can stand up strong and act judiciously with the time they have allotted, they can change the tone of the entire hearing by pointing out the numerous lies and criminal acts of the entire charade.

Let’s hope and pray that soon, all the perpetrators will be indicted and justice will be served.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

