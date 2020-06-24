https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/horror-latest-fda-document-release-judicial-watch-reveals-us-government-paid-96370-aborted-baby-tissue-research/

Judicial Watch obtained records that show the FDC paid for “fresh and never frozen” human fetal parts from abortions for use in “humanized mice” creation.

God help us.

BREAKING: Judicial Watch received 165 pages of records from the FDA showing FDA between 2012 & 2018 entered into 8 contracts worth $96,370 to acquire “fresh & never frozen” tissue from aborted fetuses for use in creating “humanized mice” for research (1/3). https://t.co/eU5mgpZLCr

“These documents are a horror show,” said Judicial Watch President @TomFitton . “These records show that the FDA was trafficking in human fetal parts. Incredibly, there continues to be a push to reopen these monstrous experiments!” (3/3). https://t.co/eU5mgpZLCr

Judicial Watch reported:

Judicial Watch announced today it received 165 pages of records from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showing the FDA between 2012 and 2018 entered into 8 contracts worth $96,370 with Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR) to acquire “fresh and never frozen” tissue from 1st and 2nd trimester aborted fetuses for use in creating “humanized mice” for ongoing research.

ABR is a non-profit firm which has been the subject of criminal referrals from House and Senate committees investigating whether Planned Parenthood or any other entity was illegally profiting from the handling of fetal tissue from aborted babies.

Federal law regulates the purchase and acceptance of human fetal tissue for research purposes. It is unlawful to knowingly transfer fetal tissue for profit.