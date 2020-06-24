https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/house-judiciary-democrat-stevecohen/2020/06/24/id/973957

A House Democratic Representative’s next move is calling for the House Judiciary to impeach Attorney General William Barr.

“We should pursue impeachment of Bill Barr because he is reigning terror on the rule of law,” Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said during a hearing on the Justice Department in the House Judiciary Committee, per The Hill.

Two whistleblowers have claimed the DOJ is politicized under AG Barr.

Rep. Cohen was upset that Circuit Court Judge Neomi Rao, a former White House official appointed by President Donald Trump, was ruling to undo Obama administration regulations.

“Who is supposed to look into the Executive Branch when what they do is not in the interest of justice: It should’ve been Judge Rao,” Cohen argued, per The Hill.

“The other way to do it is impeachment,” he continued, per the report. “Impeachment is the process by which the Justice Department and Executive Branch are not pursuing the interest of justice.

Turning the topic toward Barr, he said “it is questionable what he is doing.”

A Justice Department spokeswoman announced AG Barr will testify before the House Judiciary in late July. Barr will have to answer to the House Judiciary Democrats’ disapproval of his decisions, which serve to support the U.S. president.

