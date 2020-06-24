https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/504332-house-members-bicker-amid-whistleblower-hearing

A House Judiciary Committee hearing erupted in bickering on Wednesday as lawmakers heard testimony from a pair of Justice Department whistleblowers and two former senior officials over allegations that the Trump administration has politicized the agency.

The fracas began as former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer was delivering an opening statement. As Ayer ran over his allotted five minutes, Rep. Louie GohmertLouis (Louie) Buller GohmertConservative lawmakers press Trump to suspend guest worker programs for a year Gohmert rails against allowing proxy voting over ‘wishy washy’ fear of dying Positive coronavirus cases shake White House MORE (R-Texas) began making a tapping noise to drown him out.

Gohmert’s behavior angered the Democrats on the committee and prompted one to call for the sergeant-at-arms to intervene.

“Mr. Chairman, I would ask that the sergeant-at-arms be called upon to stop the disruption of this meeting,” Rep. Hank Johnson Henry (Hank) C. JohnsonProgressives urge Democrats to hear from federal judge deeply critical of Roberts, conservatives House approves bill banning flavored tobacco products Clinton advises checking your voter registration during Trump’s State of the Union MORE (D-Ga.) said. “I can’t hear this witness. This is a very important witness.”

“Yeah, well he’s way beyond his time,” Gohmert shot back. “And if there are no rules about when people can talk, there are no rules about when you can make noise.”

