(SALON) — Ordained minister and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R) complained on Tuesday that Black Lives Matter activists are trying to erase “history” by calling for the removal of statues depicting a “white” Jesus Christ.

During a discussion on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney was taken aback by a tweet from activist Shaun King, who argued: “The statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down.”

“I can barely believe this,” Varney said. “Look, I’m not happy when I hear this nonsense.”

