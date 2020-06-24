https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/hundreds-national-guard-troops-activated-protect-monuments-dc/

Approximately 400 National Guard troops were activated to protect monuments and statues in Washington DC.

Idiot criminal vandals announced their intent to tear down a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, DC, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The statue was paid for and erected by freed slaves to honor the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

President Trump warned the left-wing rioters that he will enforce the law to prevent them from tearing down statues or setting up an ‘autonomous zone’ in DC.

Fox News reported:

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt requested the action earlier this week, as protesters target statues and other historical markers during ongoing demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s police custody death in Minneapolis at the end of May. The Pentagon confirmed that roughly 400 D.C. Guard members have been activated and are on standby. “Since their activation, none of the National Guard members have been dispatched to actual monument locations to provide assistance to the NPP,” Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Christian Mitchell said in a statement. “They remain on standby at the DC Armory at this time. They will support U.S. Park Police at key monuments to prevent any defacing or destruction.” Mitchell noted that the National Guard members are unarmed and “will serve as a uniformed deterrence” and in a “crowd management capacity.”

Over 100 monuments and statues have been torn down by violent leftists and Marxists in the last month.

Criminal vandals on Monday night prepared to tear down the iconic statue of Andrew Jackson outside the White House.

Senator Cotton said destroying a statue on federal property that commemorates the military service of Jackson is a crime that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

