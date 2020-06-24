https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/audio-general-michael-flynn-calls-rush-limbaugh-dc-appeals-court-drops-case/

Earlier today the case against General Michael Flynn was dismissed!

The ruling is only “partially” for General Michael Flynn as the appeals court ordered:

—Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case —Gleeson’s appointment as “amicus” immediately “vacated”. Bye Felicia! TRENDING: BREAKING: GENERAL FLYNN CASE DISMISSED! — DC Appeals Court Upholds Justice Department’s Request! —However they declined to grant the request to kick Judge Sullivan off the case immediately

THIS IS HUGE NEWS!

On Wednesday afternoon General Flynn joined the great Rush Limbaugh on his radio program.

General Flynn thanked Rush Limbaugh for his unwavering support.

User M3THODS posted the audio.

