https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/will-fight-die-every-single-one-peaceful-protesters-vow-fight-death-madison-wisconsin/

Leftist protesters in Madison, Wisconsin vowed to fight to the death Tuesday night as they marched through the city, attacking motorists and taking down statues with no interference by police.

Screen image, mob attacks motorist in Madison.

The protest and violence was reported live via Twitter by Emily Hamer, a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Protesters just poured beer and water over a car on Blair Street, after yelling at the female driver. pic.twitter.com/pfhYkanf7Z — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

“This is not a peaceful protest, so if you came out here for a peaceful protest you missed it,” one organizer says. “We’re done being peaceful. Now we demanding justice.” — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

Protesters have a wheelbarrow filled with large rocks and bricks. — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

“I will fight and die for every single one of you,” one organizer says. “Will you die for me?”

“Yes!” the crowd responds. — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

Organizers are telling media to get out of the area, and telling protesters to put all of their phones and Facebook live sessions away. Still largely peaceful so far. I have been a bit at a distance, but have not seen any property damage or vandalism. — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

Protesters just tore down the Forward statue on the steps of the Capitol in Madison. Here is a video of it that is not sideways: pic.twitter.com/DdQcZ5Pal5 — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

Protesters poured baking soda over the statue’s face. Not sure what the significance of that is. pic.twitter.com/3IfYORn7TK — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

Protesters just tore down another statue on the other side of the Capitol, Hans Christian Heg. pic.twitter.com/Z7iFNlIswt — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

Protesters just dumped the Hans Christian Heg statue into Lake Monona. pic.twitter.com/wW7rpKUsFQ — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

A few protesters just beat a man up and smashed the windows of his car, after the man rammed into a person’s bike, then came out of his car walking towards protesters with his fists raised. I saw the man on the ground curled up in a ball. pic.twitter.com/fGYmDDf78j — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

Some protesters said “that’s enough” and called over a medic to help the man. He’s seen yelling as protesters leave in this video. Seems physically OK, but not sure. He drove away before I could get his name. Car was a blue Mini Cooper. pic.twitter.com/XFFwR3K6mA — Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) June 24, 2020

The United States is on the cusp of a Marxist revolution. When violent leftists vow to fight to the death, take them at their word.

