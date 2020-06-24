https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/will-fight-die-every-single-one-peaceful-protesters-vow-fight-death-madison-wisconsin/

“I will fight and die for every single one of you,” one organizer says. “Will you die for me?”
“Yes!” the crowd responds…“This is not a peaceful protest, so if you came out here for a peaceful protest you missed it,” one organizer says. “We’re done being peaceful. Now we demanding justice.” Rioting protesters in Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday night reported by Emily Hamer.

Leftist protesters in Madison, Wisconsin vowed to fight to the death Tuesday night as they marched through the city, attacking motorists and taking down statues with no interference by police.

Screen image, mob attacks motorist in Madison.

The protest and violence was reported live via Twitter by Emily Hamer, a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

The United States is on the cusp of a Marxist revolution. When violent leftists vow to fight to the death, take them at their word.

