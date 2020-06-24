http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/SLhsjYW00vM/IMF-says-global-economic-collapse-caused-by-15362593.php

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday painted a bleak portrait of the global economy, saying the coronavirus pandemic has caused more widespread damage than expected and will be followed by a sluggish recovery.

The global economy will shrink this year by 4.9%, worse than the 3% decline predicted in April, the IMF said.

No major economy is escaping the pandemic. The U.S. economy, the world’s largest, is expected to shrink this year by 8%. Countries that use the single European currency are headed for a decline of more than 10% while Japanese output will fall by 5.8%, the IMF said.

The Chinese economy, suffering the twin ravages of the pandemic and the trade war with the U.S, is projected to eke out just a 1% gain — its worst performance in several decades.

Current conditions are considerably more dire than the “unprecedented decline in global activity” that the fund projected two months ago. Since mid-April, economic data suggest “even deeper downturns than previously projected,” the fund said.

Fund officials blamed the darker forecast on the effects of social distancing; scarring to global production capacity from the lockdown of activity; and the productivity cost of new safety and hygiene rules. Some economies also are still struggling to control the coronavirus, the fund added without naming specific governments.

The forecast assumes countries will not reimpose comprehensive lockdowns even if the pandemic flares up again.

Government crisis-fighting efforts — including $11 trillion in spending and tax cuts — have kept the economic collapse from worsening, the fund said.

The fund’s forecast is more downbeat than some major investment firms. Goldman Sachs, for example, earlier this month raised its U.S. forecast to -4.2% from -5.2%.

The fund’s forecast also carried a stark warning for investors, who have been buoyed by a stock market recovery from the lows of late March.

“The extent of the recent rebound in financial market sentiment appears disconnected from shifts in underlying economic prospects,” the fund said.

If investors subsequently decide they have been overly optimistic, financial conditions could tighten and further hobble the recovery, the fund warned.

That’s not the only question clouding the forecast. Uncertainty over the pandemic’s future course, including prospects for a vaccine, weigh on assessments of economic growth. A medical breakthrough could render obsolete forecasts of a decline.

“Downside risks, however, remain significant,” the fund cautioned.

Low-income countries also are likely to be especially hard hit, with inequality set to worsen, the fund said. Progress in recent years on reducing the share of the world’s population living in extreme poverty — less than $1.90 per day — could reverse amid the global economic hurricane.

Earlier this month, Kristalina Georgieva, the fund’s managing director, called the pandemic recession “a crisis like no other” and said that by the end of this year, an unprecedented 170 countries would see average individual incomes fall.