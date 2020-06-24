https://www.theblaze.com/news/harlem-man-knife-in-head

Content warning: This story contains graphic content that might be disturbing to some readers.

A video of a man walking around calmly on the streets of Harlem with a large kitchen knife sticking out of his head is going viral.

The video, which looks like a scene out of a horror movie, was posted on Instagram Tuesday to the account @fresh20s with the caption: “It’s going to be a crazy summer.”

The unidentified 36-year-old man appeared to be unaffected by his shocking wound as he walked around slowly in a blood-soaked shirt talking with onlookers on the street before making his way toward an FDNY ambulance.

Content warning: graphic

According to the New York Post, the man was taken to a Harlem hospital and was listed in stable condition. He reportedly escaped serious injury because the knife didn’t penetrate his skull.

The NYPD reported that he suffered the wound during a fight with another man who slashed a 34-year-old woman across the cheek before lodging the knife securely into the man’s head. The attacker then fled the scene.

The DailyMail added that the injured man was defending the woman “after four unidentified males and one unidentified female snatched her purse.”

Content warning: graphic

“He looked like he didn’t even feel it,” one witness told the Post. “The guy was refusing to go inside the ambulance.”

“I’m traumatized from seeing that,” added a security guard who allegedly witnessed the attack. “It looks like a scene out of a freaking movie.”

A video obtained by the DailyMail appears to show the gruesome encounter (Content warning: graphic):

