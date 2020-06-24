http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Fg29vWoJIkE/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt stated that he has requested that the Department of Defense make the National Guard available to the Interior Department to protect monuments and said that the protection of monuments will be done “with dispatch and severity.”

Bernhardt said, “This evening, I requested that the — from the secretary of defense, that the National Guard be available to us to begin to protect additional monuments. Earlier today, I instructed the erection of a fence at Lafayette Plaza, as well as at St. John’s Church, and we will protect these monuments, and we will do it with dispatch and severity. Last night, our Park Police and the Metro D.C. Police, as well as the U.S. Secret Service uniformed patrol, did an excellent job in addressing the issue and rapidly protecting the statue, and those activities will continue. These people are exceptional, they’re dedicated, and they are dealing with a savagely significant situation.”

