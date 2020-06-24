https://www.westernjournal.com/nascar-driver-bubba-wallace-thought-noose-garage/

There’s a new case of apparent “racism” that has been debunked.

It turns out that the “noose” in black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage was a common garage door opener pull rope. It has been there since 2019.

Social media has been aflutter sharing the photos of this ridiculous “noose.”

Yesterday, the FBI released a statement on the matter.

“On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway,” the statement read.

TRENDING: Black Man Sucker-Punches Macy’s Employee in Jaw-Dropping Video, Company Denies Claim He Said N-Word

“After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed.”

If only those 15 FBI special agents could have used their valuable time to investigate real crimes, like the toppling of statues across the country in violation of the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act.

As USA Today reported, “Wallace never saw [the rope] hanging in person, and under NASCAR’s COVID-19 restrictions, he’s not even allowed to go to the garage and has to stay in his motorhome until called to his car for the start of the race.”

A member of his crew saw it and brought it to Wallace’s attention.

Do you think the media was too eager to hype up this non-story? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Despite the fact that Wallace never even saw the “noose” to make a judgment call on the matter, he rushed to do media interviews and lapping up the attention.

Of course, leftists do not need false reports to claim hate crimes when they see any ropes, a common heavy fiber with multiple innocent uses. Just last week, the white liberal Democratic mayor of Oakland freaked out over supposed “nooses” in a park. It turned out the ropes were put there by a black man as part of a fitness course.

On Monday before Wallace’s race, NASCAR pushed Wallace’s car to the front of the field and the other drivers and their crews marched down pit road. The phrase #IStandWithBubba was painted on the grass.

As Matt Walsh pointed out on Twitter, “NASCAR made this video because a grown man was afraid of his garage door.”

NASCAR made this video because a grown man was afraid of his garage door pic.twitter.com/ngV42lvmDH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 24, 2020

RELATED: Bizarre ‘Cracka’ Movie Depicts Black People as Owning White Slaves

Now NASCAR is backtracking. Wallace “was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement, according to ABC News.

Amazingly, Wallace is not apologizing for his rush to judgment.

“It’s a straight-up noose,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday.

Controversy has followed Wallace in the past. In April, he lost a sponsor, joint/muscle cream Blue-Emu, after rage-quitting during a NASCAR virtual event.

“[Good to know] where you stand. Bye bye Bubba. We’re interested in drivers, not quitters,” the company wrote after Wallace made light of quitting the virtual race on Twitter.

GTK where you stand. Bye bye Bubba. We’re interested in drivers, not quitters. — Blue-Emu (@BlueEmu1) April 5, 2020

Obviously, these photos are not definitive, but neither is Wallace’s claim he thought the rope was a noose. Even before this incident, Wallace had raced with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on his car.

But Americans must wonder at this point: If we are such an inherently racist people, why does the media need to promote so many non-stories to try to prove it?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.