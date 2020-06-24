https://www.dailywire.com/news/jamaal-bowman-far-left-primary-challenger-set-to-oust-16-term-ny-congressman-releases-victory-statement

Left-wing candidate Jamaal Bowman has declared victory in his primary challenge against Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY), the establishment-backed chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who has served in Congress since 1989.

“I’m a Black man who was raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn’t usually end in Congress. But today, that 11-year old boy who was beaten by police is about to be your next Representative,” Bowman tweeted on Wednesday morning. “I cannot wait to get to Washington and cause problems for the people maintaining the status quo.”

I’m a Black man raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn’t usually end in Congress. But today, that 11-year old boy beaten by police is about to be your Representative. I can’t wait to get to DC and cause problems for those maintaining the status quo. pic.twitter.com/ijaWpkcxvc — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 24, 2020

While the official results of the race are not yet known, Bowman’s statement was released after Cook Political Report editor Dave Wasserman called the race in Bowman’s favor, and argued that Engel’s vote tally deficit was too substantial to overcome through incoming absentee ballots.

I’ve seen enough: Jamaal Bowman (D) has defeated 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel (D) in the #NY16 primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 24, 2020

I should clarify, these are not official, final results. These are results from official sources (NYC/Westchester BOEs). Still tens of thousands of absentees to count and possible margin will narrow, even if the outcome is not in doubt. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 24, 2020

Hank Scheinkopf, a New York-based political consultant, told Bloomberg News that while he believes that it isn’t impossible for Engel to win if absentee ballots overwhelmingly favor him, “regardless, change is here to stay.”

Over the last few weeks, Engel received high-profile endorsements from Democratic establishment figures, including from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Many of his endorsements came after Engel received heat for a hot mic moment during which he begged an organizer to let him speak at a local event, seemingly so that his constituents – many likely aware of the Atlantic Magazine report claiming that Engel didn’t spend much of his quarantine in his own district, but in Maryland – would actually see him in New York City.

On the other hand, Bowman boasted endorsements from far-left politicians, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose 2018 primary upset occurred in the neighboring district, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

As of publication, Engel has not conceded the election, but his campaign released a statement on Tuesday evening saying, “With so many absentee ballots to be counted, we know that the full results of this primary won’t be known for some time,” reports Politico.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

