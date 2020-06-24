http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-1hnTE2_4W0/judge-sullivan-ordered-to-dismiss-flynn-case.php

In a 2-1 opinion, the United States Court of Appeals has granted Michael Flynn’s petition for a writ of mandamus ordering Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the cast against General Flynn. I commented on the oral argument before the court here on June 12. I have embedded the panel opinion below along with the dissent.

Judge Rao’s opinion for the panel responds in detail to Judge Wilkins’s dissent. I think Judge Rao seeks to dissuade the D.C. Circuit from rehearing the case en banc.

The Flynn case constitutes a sidebar to the biggest political scandal in American history by far. One can only hope that this is the end of the road for this utterly disgraceful case.

