Joe Biden will accept the Democrat nomination in August in a ‘virtual’ convention in Milwaukee.

The delegates were told to stay home over Coronavirus concerns.

“After consulting with public health officials about the COVID-19 pandemic, convention organizers are announcing today that they have determined state delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee and should plan to conduct their official convention business remotely,” the DNC said in a statement.

NBC News reported:

Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination at a nearly all-virtual convention in Milwaukee this August, but delegates were told to stay home because of health concerns, the Democratic National Committee said on Wednesday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, had already signaled in May that party would likely host a virtual convention amid the coronavirus pandemic as to not put “stress on the public health system, nor put the delegates and others that come to the convention in harm’s way.”

The committee said in its statement that convention planners said Milwaukee will “anchor” four events for the week of the convention, which is slated for Aug. 17-20. It will include live virtual broadcasts from Milwaukee and other satellite locations across the country.

At the convention, Democrats will officially nominate Biden as the Democratic nominee for president.