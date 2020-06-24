http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pbFR_Prnx6Q/

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed Wednesday his plans to increase the issuance of concealed carry permits by 400 percent.

Getting a concealed carry permit in L.A. County has been difficult in past years, regardless of the sheriff in charge.

On February 14, 2013, Breitbart News reported that the carry permits may have been disproportionately given to friends and donors of Sheriff Lee Baca.

LA Weekly noted that people securing the hard-to-come-by permits included:

Emerson Glazer: the son of the man who developed the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance, gave Baca “basketball tickets and gift baskets.”

Stan Shuster: the owner of a cigar room, gave Baca “shirts and golf balls.”

Michael Yamaki: “is among Baca’s best friends.”

George Chilingar: gave Baca $750 worth of Persian rugs.

Hollywood producer Arnold Kopelson: “gave Baca ballet tickets in 2004″

Singer James Darren: “gave Baca some CDs and a photograph.”

Jeweler Nagapet Boyadgian: “gave Baca a $500 contribution in 2010.”

Arthur Kassel: “hosted a birthday party for Baca.”

On December 26, 2017, Breitbart News reported that an audit by the California State Auditor showed there were only 197 concealed carry permit holders in Los Angeles county. At that time the county had a population of 10.2 million, and only 197 of those residents were permitted to carry a handgun for self-defense.

But in the current climate, where residents feel endangered in their neighborhoods and where rioters set fire to police vehicles in the street, Sheriff Villanueva is making clear he plans on increasing the issuance of concealed carry permits.

Fox LA’s Bill Melugin tweeted: “L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he expects to begin increasing the amount of concealed carry permits he issues by as much as 400%. CCWs are notoriously difficult to obtain in LA.”

