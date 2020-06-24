https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/laratrump-campaign-cities-riots/2020/06/24/id/973978

If you are wondering what a Joe Biden administration would look like right now, take a look at the state of Democrat-run cities and states across the United States, according to Trump campaign staffer Lara Trump on Newsmax TV.

“What would things be like if Joe Biden got control of this country?” Lara Trump told Wednesday’s “American Agenda.” “You see what’s happening right now in all of these Democrat-run cities.

“That would be the entire country, if Joe Biden got control of things.”

Lara Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., pointed to rioting, looting, arson, and general lawlessness during civil unrest – while Democratic leaders of those areas look away and call it all peaceful protesting.

“Sadly, all these Democrat mayors and governors of these cities and states across this country have just let things run amok,” she added, rebuking Seattle’s CHOP zone, which had to be disbanded after a recent shooting.

“The mayor has finally seen it is not the ‘Summer of Love;’ this is a dangerous situation to have something like this in your city,” she continued. “So the president is very clear, ‘listen, I am ready to go in there and solve this problem if I need to.’

“But I hope people appreciate the fact it is not up to the federal government to do these sorts of things. These are suppose to be up to the local authorities, but the mayors and governors in a lot of these places have let the people of their cities and states down.”

