https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/leftist-punk-attacks-old-man-goons-try-remove-christopher-columbus-statue-connecticut-video/

Skirmishes erupted on Wednesday between far left activists and patriotic protesters over the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square, New Haven, Connecticut.

At one point you see the young Latino beat a senior citizen over the head and knock him to the ground.

Then the far left activist runs and hides behind the police.

These are bad people.

TRENDING: BREAKING: JUDGE SULLIVAN ORDERED TO SHUT DOWN GENERAL FLYNN CASE! — DC Appeals Court Upholds Justice Department’s Request!

Hat Tip Andrew

(Warning on language)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

