Skirmishes erupted on Wednesday between far left activists and patriotic protesters over the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square, New Haven, Connecticut.
At one point you see the young Latino beat a senior citizen over the head and knock him to the ground.
Then the far left activist runs and hides behind the police.
These are bad people.
