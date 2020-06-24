https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/make-today-great-flynn-family-please-donate-mike-flynn-defense-fund-today-following-huge-legal-victory/

Michael T. Flynn is an American patriot who honorably served his country for over 33 years in the US Army including five years in combat.

Michael Flynn was set up by the Obama deep state and the Mueller Special Counsel.

On January 24, 2017, two of Director James Comey’s top FBI agents, Peter Strzok and Joseph Pientka went to the White House to interrogate General Michael Flynn.

They told General Flynn he did not need a lawyer present. They set up General Flynn.

Former FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers weeks later that Flynn did not lie under oath during questioning by the FBI officials.

Flynn was indicted by the Mueller witch hunt months later for lying.

He pleaded guilty on December 1, 2017.

Rush Limbaugh called the indictment of Michael Flynn “one of the most gigantic political scandals of our lifetime.”

Michael Flynn was set up and was forced to spend his life savings to defend himself from corrupt and overzealous government officials.

Today the DC Appeals Court upheld the Justice Department’s request to drop the case against General Michael Flynn.

General Flynn is represented by outstanding Attorney Sidney Powell.

General Flynn still has to piece his life back together.

** We can help Michael Flynn by donating to his Legal Defense Fund. **



In November General Michael Flynn’s brother Joseph Flynn sent The Gateway Pundit a video to promote the Michael Flynn Defense Fund.

Please donate to the Michael T. Flynn Legal Defense Fund.

Please donate to this hero and his family.

