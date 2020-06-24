https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/lost-mind-pro-trumpers-go-nuclear-bidens-dementia-new-ad/

By Chris White

Daily Caller News Foundation

A super PAC supporting President Donald Trump released an advertisement Wednesday questioning whether former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden is suffering from a form of dementia that could hurt his ability to govern the United States.

“Does Joe Biden have the mental capacity to keep America safe?” asks a narrator in the ad, titled “Lost His Mind.” The ad, which is slated to run on social media and TV nationwide, was released by pro-Trump super PAC, Committee to Defend the President.

The narrator continues questioning the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s mental fitness. “Is Joe Biden in mental decline? Does Joe Biden have dementia?” the narrator notes. “In a world losing its mind, we don’t need a president who’s already lost his.”

The ad includes video of several Biden’s gaffes, some of which gained widespread media attention. The former vice president, for instance, appeared to stumble through a CNN interview in April in which he criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed a reported 122,000 people in the U.S.

“You know, there’s — during World War II, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that, you know, was totally different than a — than — he called it the — you know, World War II, he had the War Production Board,” Biden said during the CNN interview while looking down at his notes.

“From the COVID-19 economic shutdown to the Black Lives Matter riots, the world is becoming a more unstable place every day,” the Committee to Defend the President’s chairman, Ted Harvey, said in a press statement about the ad’s release.

Harvey’s group is expecting to spend $400,000 on the ad campaign, according to the press release.

The committee’s ad comes after the anti-Trump Lincoln Project released an ad on June 17 questioning Trump’s mental agility. Biden’s campaign has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

