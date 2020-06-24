http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/26lH4ozjtwo/mohamed-hadid-mansion

Mohamed Hadid, the real estate tycoon and father of supermodels Bella and Gigi, has been locked in a legal battle with Los Angeles city over his $50 million Bel Air mega-mansion for the past six years.

Earlier this month, that battle finally came to an end as California’s Supreme Court rejected Hadid’s last-ditch appeal to review his case and overturn the decision to demolish his home, with the court declaring his property a “clear and present danger,” the Daily Mail had reported. In an exclusive interview Wednesday with the outlet, Hadid claimed the decision was based on “racism” and “prejudice,” vowing to write a tell-all book about his experience titled, “Travesty…Extortion and Injustice. It’s a saga.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life and I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” Hadid says, calling the decision a “political lynching” based on his celebrity, race, and religion.

He continues, “They’re racist. Absolute racist. There is something beyond the normal that has happened here. I know that, I’m 100 percent, and I want to write about it.”

He also blames his “nightmare neighbor” Joe Horacek for all of the public interest in the case, accusing Horacek of turning other neighbors against him, running a smear campaign to make him look like a criminal, and claiming that “This guy had nothing to do except me. I am his life. He is obsessed.”

However, in a statement to the Mail, Horacek’s wife Bibi asserted, “Hadid is a convicted criminal. It is not about ethnicity or religion. It is about his criminal conduct. He needs to stop blaming my husband for Hadid’s own illegal acts.”

The couple, along with another couple in the neighborhood, are also suing the real estate mogul for cash damages for the yearslong “nightmare” they say he put them through—a case Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan, the judge whose demolition order Hadid had appealed to the Supreme Court, has already told them they are likely to win.

Hadid’s legal problems first began when his mansion, originally permitted for 15,000 square feet, expanded to 30,000 square feet, without receiving the additional necessary permits. He then ignored orders from the city of Los Angeles to stop building, prompting the city to criminally prosecute him in December 2015. In July 2017, he plead no contest to three criminal charges involving illegal construction, and was fined $3,000, ordered to pay $14,191 in fees to the city, and serve 200 hours of community service, according to the Mail. He was also told that if he did not reduce the size of the home or demolish it within the next three years he would serve a 180-day jail sentence. He did neither.

The neighbors’ lawyer, Gary Lincenberg, told the Mail that this case isn’t about racism, but rather “uncontroverted evidence: Hadid’s own contractors, his own architects, his own structural and geological experts, and city officials have admitted that his illegal mansion was built through lies and bribes.”

Hadid also admits that he has failed to pay $1.2 million in back taxes on the property, saying, “You have to be in the business to know why I’ve not paid my taxes for three years on the house. Why have I not paid my taxes? Because the house has no value.”

Hadid’s value-less $50 million house is currently on track to be razed by early to mid-July.

