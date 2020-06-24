https://thehill.com/homenews/media/504264-mark-cuban-endorses-biden-on-hannity-he-actually-wants-to-run-a-country

Mark CubanMark CubanThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Republicans go on the hunt for new convention site Mark Cuban says he’s decided not to run for president Mark Cuban: Trump ‘always plays the victim card’ MORE told Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityFauci gives Congress COVID-19 warning Trump ‘not happy’ with Fox News: ‘Wants to be politically correct all of a sudden’ Fox News, Hannity to host Trump town hall from Wisconsin on Thursday MORE that he will vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden wins New York primary The Memo: Trump’s law and order bet falling flat Pro-Trump group ad questions Biden’s mental fitness MORE over President Trump Donald John TrumpBowman holds double-digit lead over Engel in NY primary McGrath leads Booker in Kentucky with results due next week NY Republican Chris Jacobs wins special election to replace Chris Collins MORE in November, arguing that Trump “only wants to run a campaign” while Biden “wants to run a country.”

The endorsement comes as Biden continues to expand his lead over the incumbent in recent polling, including a New York Times/Sienna College national poll finding the former vice president enjoying a 14-point edge, 50 percent to 36 percent.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want to run a country. He wants to run a campaign,” Cuban told Hannity on Tuesday night. “Joe Biden actually wants to run a country.”

“Do you believe that he has the strength, the stamina, the mental acuity, the alertness to be taking on what is the toughest job in the world, being the president of the United States?” Hannity asked. “Do you in your heart believe he does?”

“One hundred percent. Absolutely,” Cuban replied.

“Tell me what Joe has done that you were proud of that qualifies him to be president after 50 years [in public life],” Hannity later asked, noting Biden was vice president for eight years before Trump took office.

“I think the ACA [Affordable Care Act] is easily the biggest accomplishment and it’s unfortunate Trump is trying to dismantle it,” Cuban, the billionaire star of “Shark Tank” and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, responded.

The Trump administration is supporting a lawsuit against the healthcare law that the Supreme Court will consider in the fall. The lawsuit argues that the law’s mandate that people buy insurance is unconstitutional because Congress in the 2017 tax-cut bill repealed the financial penalty associated with not buying health insurance.

Cuban supported Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRepublican Scott Taylor wins Virginia primary, to face Elaine Luria in rematch Clinton says she’s working to send Trump ‘back to the golf course full time’ 5 things to watch in Tuesday’s primaries MORE in the 2016 presidential election, but agreed to serve in an advisory role on Trump’s “opening our country” economic council in April prior to many businesses reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

