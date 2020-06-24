https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Mark-Cuban-Sean-Hannity-economy/2020/06/24/id/973861

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban backed Joe Biden for president during a Tuesday night interview on Fox News.

The owner of the Dallas Mavericks told “Hannity” host Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump wants to run a campaign, not a country.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want to run a country, he wants to run a campaign.” Cuban said. “Joe Biden actually wants to run a country.”

Hannity and Cuban went back in forth in a fiery exchange debating Trump’s record and Biden’s record.

Hannity asked the “Shark Tank” star if he felt that Biden has the “strength, the stamina, the mental acuity, the alertness to be taking on what is the toughest job in the world, being the president of the United States?”

Cuban replied “100%.”

Hannity then asked Cuban what he thought Biden’s greatest accomplishment has been over the course of his lengthy career, after touting Trump’s recent stance on police reform.

Cuban said he couldn’t comment on all of Biden’s record, but highlighted Obamacare as his biggest accomplishment.

“I will also say … the one event in the White House that Joe Biden put on and spoke about his support for entrepreneurship is one more event than [Trump] has ever done for entrepreneurs in the White House or anywhere else,” Cuban said.

On the topic of the economy, Hannity praised Trump and the May jobs report, which stated that 2.5 million people gained jobs as the country recovers from coronavirus-related lockdowns. But Cuban said the report isn’t a total silver lining.

“It’s like I explained to my kids,” Cuban said. “When your bank account goes from $10 to $1, then it goes to $2, you can say you’ve doubled your bank account but you’re still down 80%.”

