This week on “LevinTV,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin exposed the real mission behind the Black Lives Matter movement — and it isn’t to right the wrongs of racial injustice.

“When these politicians are embracing Black Lives Matter … the organization, they are embracing a Marxist, anarchist organization that is extremely well funded, and extremely well organized all over the country,” Levin said. “It’s almost like the Weather Underground except, smartly, they’re using race as the issue through which to push their Marxism.”

Levin played a recently resurfaced video from 2015 that revealed one of the Black Lives Matter co-founders, Patrisse Cullors, admitting that she and her fellow BLM creators are “trained Marxists.”

“What I’ve been saying, probably for years now, is true. They’re not hiding it,” Levin said. “These are trained Marxist … and they are using race as the vessel through which to advance a Marxist revolution.”

He went on to play a second video clip from last week’s “The Lead” on CNN, in which Cullors tells host Jake Tapper that her organization’s primary goal is to overthrow a duly-elected president of the United States.

“Trump not only needs to not be in office in November, but he should resign now,” Cullors said. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so, what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out. While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure vice president Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization, that’s going to be important, but our goal is to get Trump out.”

“So, it’s a Marxist, anarchist movement that has a goal to overthrow the government, and to get Trump out. Think about that,” Levin added.

