After a host for The Food Network mocked her and her son Barron on Father’s Day, First Lady Melania Trump blasted him via her spokesperson, stating, “Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son. As with every other administration, a minor child should be off-limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media,” as The Daily Caller reported.

John Henson, (no relation to Jim Henson of Muppets fame) tweeted the snarky comment on Sunday, “I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is.”

The Food Network’s bio of Henson notes that he has two children of his own:

Over the course of his career, he has also co-hosted and produced ABC’s Wipeout, Spike TV’s The John Henson Project, and TV Guide Network’s Watch This. He also starred in FX’s Anger Management and NBC’s My Name is Earl, and hosted truTV’s Funniest Commercials specials as well as guest hosted of Who Wants to be a Millionaire… John resides in Los Angeles with his wife, son and daughter.

Henson even had his own production company. It was named Skunk Boy, Inc.

Melania has had to deal with comments about her son Barron that were far more severe than Henson’s; in June 2018, actor Peter Fonda tweeted, ““WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO,” as The Daily Caller reported.

Melania’s office notified the Secret Service. Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham tweeted, “The tweet is sick and irresponsible and USSS has been notified.”

In December 2019, the 15th annual Black List survey was announced, in which 250 film executives chose up to 10 of their favorite unproduced scripts, and one of the screenplays chosen told the fictional tale of how Barron Trump, “fearing the devastating impact that his father’s presidency would have on his personal life, his country and the world at large. … sets out to sabotage his father’s 2016 campaign,” as Variety reported.

The Left’s consistent mocking of Barron Trump has included such viciousness as seemingly mocking him when he was frightened after seeing the infamous photo of supposed comedienne Kathy Griffin holding up his father’s severed head. The Washington Examiner reported on May 31, 2017, “Barron was at the family’s New York City penthouse with first lady Melania Trump when the photo appeared on TV. Barron saw the image and panicked. ‘Mommy, mommy!’ he reportedly screamed.”

Jeopardy champion and New York Times best-selling author Ken Jennings wrote on Twitter, “Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking.”

