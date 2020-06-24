https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/06/24/melania-trump-goes-after-food-network-comedian-for-mean-tweeting-barron-n573210

John Henson is some kind of comedian I’m told. He appears on the Food Network and has an unhinged Twitter account where he tells very political and vulgar “jokes” about the president and his family. I find it hard to accept the “comedian” title for this person because I just spent an hour looking at Henson’s Twitter feed and failed to even utter one snicker, and I have a good sense of humor and can laugh at a good joke about the president. This is simply not funny.

I hope John Bolton spends the rest of his life trying to wash @realDonaldTrump’s shit out of his mustache. — John Henson (@John_Henson) June 19, 2020

If there’s a joke there, it’s too busy being buried by gross vulgarity to be seen. What I see is the rantings of a mentally unstable person who thinks he has to fight an imaginary monster under his bed but doesn’t know how. Henson also has a strange fetish for Eric Trump where he posts photos of him (about 15 of them) one after the other and insults him and insinuates that he is mentally retarded. It’s bizarre (not to mention politically incorrect and ableist). Someone should check Henson’s meds.

With over 16 obsessive #ManCrush posts like this on his page…@John_Henson looks like he desperately wants to play tonsil hockey with Eric Trump 😍 pic.twitter.com/r1hfr2hld3 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) June 18, 2020

Considering the kind of person Henson appears to be, vile, vulgar, and deranged, it shouldn’t be surprising that he went after the president’s minor son Barron as well. In a now-deleted tweet on Father’s Day, Henson wrote, “I hope Barron gets to spend the day with whoever his father is.”

Just in case he deletes this… Hey @FoodNetwork are minor children off limits still or nah? pic.twitter.com/y8lV3xOdM5 — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) June 22, 2020

This did not sit well with Barron’s mother. Mrs. Trump responded to this attack through her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham as reported by the Daily Caller. “Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about (President Donald Trump’s) son.” The First Lady then added, “As with every other administration, a minor child should be off-limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media.”

Her rebuke seems to have shamed the so-called comedian into deleting the tweet but it has not stopped him from displaying his Trump Derangement Syndrome on an hourly basis. I look forward to a day when comedy is actually funny again.

