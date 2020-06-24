https://www.theblaze.com/news/melania-barron-trump-food-network-host

First lady Melania Trump condemned recent remarks from Food Network host John Henson after he tweeted about her son, Barron Trump, on Father’s Day.

In a since-deleted Sunday tweet, Henson wrote, “I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is.”

What are the details?

On Monday, Stephanie Grisham — the first lady’s spokesperson — scolded Henson’s remarks.

“Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son [Barron Trump],” Grisham said on behalf of Melania.

“As with every other Administration, a minor child should be off limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media,” she said.

Despite deleting the tweet, Henson later defended himself from critics, insisting that the joke was aimed at the president rather than Barron.

He wrote, “With respect, I think you dissecting it is the issue. The joke was aimed at Trump and the mere mention of Barron’s name doesn’t mean it’s at his expense. Although I respect your right to take issue with it.”

Anything else?

On Wednesday, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine echoed the first lady’s sentiments about leaving the couple’s minor son out of politics and unrelated agendas.

Devine, who appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” said, “You may hate President Trump, but don’t attack his child, his teenage son.”

“It’s utterly despicable that a Food Network host would use Father’s Day to target a child, a 14-year-old boy who has done nothing wrong,” Devine added. “He has no choice about who his family is.”

Devine said that even though Henson clearly didn’t break the law by targeting Barron, it was wildly inappropriate to target the 14-year-old.

“He’s a Food Network host and no one is going to put him in jail for making a really nasty joke, but he should be ashamed of himself for targeting a child,” she insisted. (The discussion on Food Network host’s tweet starts at 2:10 mark.)

