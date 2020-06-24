https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Minneapolis-police-reform-defund-police/2020/06/24/id/973901

The leader of a Minneapolis police union is blaming politicians for the fallout since George Floyd’s death.

CNN‘s Security Correspondent Josh Campbell sat down with Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, and other police leaders in an interview that aired Tuesday.

“We have become scapegoats in this,” Kroll said. “We, as our federation, our federation board, myself, and it’s unjust. Since the fallout of the Floyd death, the people to blame lies squarely on the shoulders of our political leadership.”

George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis last month. Since his death, there have been calls for police reform, and some have pushed for defunding of police departments.

On the topic of police reform, Kroll said he would like to have a “thoughtful process that takes place over a period of time where we have dialogue from community leaders, where we have dialogue from police leaders and the administrative side and the union side. But let’s do it, let’s not do it in a vacuum. Let’s not rush to get it done overnight or in a week in a special session.”

“We have more of a focus on safety and security of citizens of Minneapolis right now than defeating bills they want to rush through in the cover of darkness,” he said. “We need time. Everybody’s got to take a breath.”

Campbell also asked Kroll about controversial comments he has made like referring to the Black Lives Matter movement as a terrorist organization.

Kroll defended his stance that domestic terrorism has taken place during some of their protests. But he added Black Lives Matter isn’t the only group.

“There was Antifa there doing the same thing. So there are incidents where, at Black Lives Matter events, certainly terrorist activity takes place,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

