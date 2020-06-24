http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CS-24-mGtQU/

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) announced Wednesday that she is “open” to changing the state flag amid calls from left-wing activists to modify the design due to its Confederate battle emblem.

Fitch said in a statement:

I have proudly lived my life in Mississippi and have raised my children in this great State. I could travel the world over and not find people who are as kind and generous of spirit as Mississippians. It is it my personal belief that it is time for us to change our State flag to reflect the love, compassion, and conviction of our people. The addition of the motto ‘In God We Trust,’ from our State seal is the perfect way to demonstrate who we are to all.

Statement on the State flag pic.twitter.com/LOe9gMIlAq — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) June 24, 2020

The Mississippi Attorney General added:

We must always remember our past-honor the good and learn from the bad. A new flag offers us a pathway forward, moving together as a people toward greater opportunities for economic growth and academic enhancement. As your Attorney General, I will always defend the will of the people, and I encourage all Mississippians to consider the value of standing unified behind a flag that tells the world that we trust in our God and follow in His message of love and mercy.

In addition to Fitch, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White (R) also expressed support for redesigning the flag, stating that he would vote in favor if removing its Confederate imagery.

White said in a statament:

If there were a vote to remove the Confederate imagery from our flag, I would vote to remove it. I understand not everyone agreesI have members of my own family who agree with me and members who do not, and all are people I love. And I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it. The last thing we need is another politician lecturing others about what to do. I’m just telling what I think-that we can have a flag that is more unifying than the one we have now.

I was asked about my position on our state flag. Here’s what I believe: pic.twitter.com/rDa1bpzCd4 — Shad White (@shadwhite) June 24, 2020

The pair of statements from Mississippi officials comes after Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill threatened to quit playing football for the school unless the state removes the Confederate emblem from its flag.

Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that .. I’m tired https://t.co/IzizpWLoIg — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 22, 2020

Multiple Confederate statues have been torn down by Black Lives Matter protesters in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody.

