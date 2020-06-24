https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-watch-gop-senator-tim-scott-goes-off-democrats-blocking-police-reform-bill/

Republican Senator Tim Scott (SC) went off on Democrats after they blocked his police reform bill.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a GOP police reform bill on a procedural vote without debating in a 55-45 vote.

The proposed bill included anti-lynching legislation, a “notification act” to address the police “no-knocks” that happen around the country and calls for more funding for police body cams.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) filed cloture on Monday, setting up a procedural vote which needed 60 votes in order to move forward.

Senator Tim Scott blasted Democrats on Wednesday and called them out for failing to protect poor communities.

“All these communities have been run by Democrats for decades…. I’m willing to compete for their vote. Are you?” said Senator Tim Scott.

