NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace says he’s “pissed” about people on social media attacking his character after the FBI announced that there would be no hate crime charges filed when a rope in the shape of a noose was found in his garage.

It was determined that the noose/rope had been there for many months, long before Wallace used the garage for his car.

But Wallace is an innocent here. He was forbidden to even go to the garage because of NASCAR rules on social distancing. He was informed by a NASCAR official that a crew member found the noose, the crew member not knowing the noose had been in the garage for months.

Wallace never called NASCAR. It was NASCAR who called him and asked to meet.

Yahoo Sports:

“The look that he had on his face alerted me in a way I’ll never forget as well and I’m still thinking ‘OK what did I do, let me know,’” Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon. “ … The conversation I had with Steve Phelps I would say, and I’m speaking for him, probably one of the hardest things if not the hardest thing he’s ever had to tell somebody. Tears running down his face. Choked up on every word that he was trying to say, the evidence he brought to me that a hate crime was committed, quote unquote.”

No doubt Phelps was terribly upset, but to rush a statement out to the press of a “hate crime” while the FBI investigated for a couple of hours and found the truth of the matter does not speak well of NASCAR, whose rush to judgment set off a wave of charges and counter-charges in the media which, in this charged-up, racially sensitive atmosphere was guaranteed to make everyone look foolish.

The mainstream media, as always, reported on the incident without a shred of skepticism despite numerous past incidents turning out to be hoaxes. This was not a hoax. But NASCAR should be blamed for hyping the incident into something it wasn’t.

That, too, is instructive. In their eagerness to prove how racially tolerant they are, NASCAR bent over backward to condemn the non-existent “heinous act.”

NASCAR, June 21: Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.

How about launching an investigation and then issuing a statement? But no, that would have let the opportunity to show how very, very woke they are slip away.

Wallace has been unfairly maligned as misinformation about what actually went down has made the rounds on social media. The facts are simple enough.

If anyone really cares what they are.

