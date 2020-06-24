http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yLA5T5NOym4/

CORONAVIRUS cases have surged back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak, as five states hit record single-day COVID numbers.

The figures across the United States are the highest that they have been in two months.

On Tuesday the country reported 34,700 new cases of the virus.

There have been only two previous days that the US has reported more cases – April 9 and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were logged.

New cases in America have been surging for more than a week after trending down for more than six weeks.

While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

Several states on Tuesday set single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

Notably, California reached more than 6,000 positive tests in just one day.

California reached more than 6,000 positive tests in just one dayCredit: Reuters

Texas governor Greg Abbott pleaded with residents to stay at home as the state saw a rise in 5,000 cases.

“There remain a lot of people in the state of Texas who think the spread of COVID-19 is really not a challenge,” Abbott – who was reluctant to order another lockdown – told KBTX.

At least seven states have reported the highest rates of hospitalizations since the virus emerged on American soil after it was first detected in Wuhan, China – and Texas is one of them.

In the state of Arizona, which on Tuesday reported a record 3,600 new infections, hundreds of young conservatives packed a megachurch to hear President Donald Trump’s call for them to back his reelection bid.

Ahead of the event, the Democratic mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, made it clear that she did not believe the speech could be safely held in her city — and urged the president to wear a face mask.

However, Trump did not wear one during his appearance.

Trump’s presidential rally in Phoenix, Arizona, went aheadCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The government’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci told a congressional committee investigating the pandemic that the “disturbing surge of infection” and “increased community spread” in many southern and western states in particular was a warning that the pandemic is far from over.

“A couple of days ago there were 30,000 new infections” in just one day, Dr Fauci said, adding that it was “very troubling”.

He added: “The next couple of weeks are going to be critical to address those surges that we’re seeing in Texas, Florida, Arizona, and other states.”

Dr Fauci added that it was vital that the US continued to test vigilantly amid reports that President Trump had told experts to “slow down” testing.

Though testing has been ramped up, experts are still concerned that the rise in cases is unusual – despite President Trump’s assertion this week that the higher case load was solely due to increased testing.

He said: “To my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing.

“In fact, we will be doing more testing.”

