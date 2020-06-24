https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/nearly-1-1-million-americans-unemployment-face-risky-jobless-period/

(CNBC) — More than 1 million Americans have started dipping into an unemployment fund meant for extended periods of joblessness.

Research suggests these individuals will have a harder time finding a job than others, amid an employment crisis worse than any time since the Great Depression, according to experts.

That, in turn, may put them at greater risk of exhausting unemployment aid in the coming months.

