The Never Trump super PAC The Lincoln Project endorsed Montana Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday over incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

John Weaver, the group’s cofounder, said Wednesday that Bullock would serve as a “decent, fair” senator in Congress.

“Bullock represents the best of America’s ideals,” Weaver added. “He cares about his constituents and works every day to make sure their lives are better. The Lincoln Project is proud to support Steve Bullock and usher in a new era of decent, fair, and honest leadership.”

Lincoln Project released a digital ad praising Bullock.

“We’re known for our independence, our open spaces, and our strength,” the ad’s narrator says. “It’s about time we send someone like us to Washington. Gov. Steve Bullock did a hell of a job for Montana.”

Lincoln Project claimed that Bullock has reportedly been able to work in a “bipartisan manner” in a state President Donald Trump won by more than 20 points during the 2016 presidential election.

Bullock hopes to oust Daines, a strong conservative and supporter of Trump.

Julia Doyle, a spokesperson for Daines’s campaign, told Breitbart News, “It should come as no surprise that an out-of-state, Never Trump special interest group is supporting Steve Bullock, who has said his single issue is beating President Donald Trump in November.”

Lincoln Project said Bullock would bring “honest leadership” even though the Montana GOP launched an ethics complaint against the governor for allegedly violating the Hatch Act in two campaign ads.

Bullock also included high-dollar donors on his coronavirus task force who then reportedly lobbied the governor on how to distribute $1 billion in federal aid, according to a report released Friday.

In contrast to Bullock’s ethics complaints, Daines recently received bipartisan praise for his leadership in helping pass the Great American Outdoors Act through the Senate, which would help preserve America’s natural beauty. The legislation would secure permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), a conservationist victory that Bullock and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) have been unable to secure.

“Come this November, we’ll make sure Donald Trump and his MAGA sycophants no longer have a seat at the table of decent and honest leadership. Mitch McConnell’s rubber stamp is about to be thrown in the trash,” Weaver added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

