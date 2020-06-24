https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/504382-new-york-city-will-paint-black-lives-matter-on-street-in-front-of-trump

New York City appears set to receive a “Black Lives Matter” street mural outside Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, according to a statement from Mayor Bill de BlasioBill de BlasioNew York City will paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on street in front of Trump Tower New York City Marathon canceled for 2020 New York City beaches to open for swimming July 1 MORE‘s (D) office.

“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City. He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter,” Julia Arredondo, the mayor’s spokeswoman, said Wednesday, the New York Daily News reported.

The statement will be painted along Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets in front of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE‘s notable Manhattan building sometime before July 4.

The new mural is one of seven that will be added throughout the city’s five boroughs. Two more are also planned for Manhattan — along Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem and on Centre Street in lower Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

The mayor announced earlier this month that the phrase would be painted throughout the city to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement, racial injustice and police brutality highlighted by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody last month.

On June 9, a BLM mural was painted on Lark St. in Albany, N.Y.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Lark St. in Albany is closed while the #InOurOwnVoices group paints #BlackLivesMatter on the street. It’s between Lancaster St. & Hudson Ave pic.twitter.com/onnRSOv9XB — Leanne DeRosa (@CBS6Leanne) June 9, 2020

De Blasio’s plan to paint the city in support of Black Lives Matter comes amid the city’s battle with record reports of illegal fireworks and gun violence, with 53 shooting incidents from June 15 through Sunday, marking a single-week record since the mayor took office, the Post reported.

The mayor said efforts were underway to stop the distributors of illegal fireworks and called the recent shooting reports a “troubling trend” but denied the city was headed toward any crime rates akin to the 1990s.

“We’re not going back to the bad old days when there was so much violence in this city,” the mayor said.

The Hill has reached out to the office of the mayor for more details about the murals but has not immediately heard back.



