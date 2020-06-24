https://www.theblaze.com/news/strozk-notes-obama-biden-flynn

Notes taken by former FBI official Peter Strzok filed in court Tuesday by Gen. Michael Flynn’s legal team appear to raise more suspicions about former President Barack Obama’s and former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in ordering the now-dropped Flynn investigation.

The handwritten notes allegedly document a Jan. 4 or 5, 2017, Oval Office meeting among Obama, Biden, and national security officials, according to the court filing obtained by members of the press, including CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge.

During that meeting, the officials discussed the ongoing investigation into Russian election interference and specifically mentioned Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The filing suggests that the notes feature “VP,” or Biden, mentioning the “Logan Act” and “P,” or Obama, saying “make sure you … have the right people on it.”

Obama allegedly added: “Is there anything I shouldn’t be telling the [Trump] transition team?”

In response, “D,” or former FBI Director James Comey, mentioned the “Flynn-Kislyak calls” but added that they “appear legit.”

National Review noted that Strzok was not present at the meeting, and so he must have consulted a record of the meeting to take the notes, though it is unclear what record that may have been.

The court filing released along with the handwritten notes stated:

Strzok’s notes believed to be of January 4, 2017, reveal that former President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Joe Biden, and apparently Susan Rice discussed the transcripts of Flynn’s calls and how to proceed against him. Mr. Obama himself directed that “the right people” investigate General Flynn. This caused former FBI Director Comey to acknowledge the obvious: General Flynn’s calls with Ambassador Kislyak “appear legit.” According to Strzok’s notes, it appears that Vice President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act. That became the admitted pretext to investigate General Flynn.

The arguments of the court filing especially counters Biden’s narrative and suggest that he was the one who suggested invoking the Logan Act to investigate Flynn.

The presumptive Democratic nominee recently claimed in an interview with ABC News that he “knew nothing about those motives to investigate Michael Flynn.”

In response to the newly disclosed notes, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to suggest that Biden had been “caught red-handed setting up [Flynn].”

