Major universities that hide how much money they are getting from China are showing a “total lack of patriotism” and a “very dangerous situation” is occurring that has direct political consequences, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Wednesday.

“What’s really striking is the degree to which the universities refuse to cooperate,” Gingrich told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, while responding to comments from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who had told her in a prior interview that a “hard look” must be taken to the visas given to Chinese nationals who come to the United States to study, especially at the postgraduate level and in technological fields.

Gingrich noted he’s got a chapter in his new book on China and President Donald Trump, as he thinks China is the “largest threat to the survival of our freedom that we have. If you look at the dictator, you look at General Secretary Xi Jinping, who is a communist dictator, not the president of a traditional government, and I think it’s very clear.”

Gingrich also spoke about the European Union’s travel ban from the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that could cut off American tourism, which would be “truly stupid.”

“I have zero sympathy with bureaucrats in Brussels who are willing to destroy the Italian economy because of some ideological position,” said Gingrich. “You cut off Americans from visiting Greece and visiting Italy and visiting Portugal, you will cripple the countries economically.”

