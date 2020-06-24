https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/not-just-biden-obama-dag-sally-yates-likely-lied-knowledge-general-flynn-set/

Former Obama Vice President Joe Biden may not be the only person who lied about knowledge of the General Flynn set up.  It looks like Sally Yates may have known as well and lied about it under oath.

We reported earlier today that the Justice Department released Peter Strzok notes from January 4th, 2017 regarding the Flynn-Kislyak calls.

Now we know that Obama and Biden were directly involved in the sham Flynn investigation.

Strzok’s newly released notes also suggest a secret meeting in January at that time was the reason the Flynn investigation was not closed.

The Strzok notes show then-Vice President Joe Biden wanted to invoke the Logan Act against General Mike Flynn.

Strzok also noted that Obama DIRECTLY ordered an investigation into Flynn, saying “Have the right people on the case.”

Then-FBI Director James Comey said the calls between Flynn and Kislyak “appear legit” but they went ahead with the hit job against Flynn.

“Strzok’s notes believed to be of January 4, 2017, reveal that former President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Joe Biden and apparently Susan Rice discussed the transcripts of Flynn’s calls and how to proceed against him.”

“Mr. Obama himself directed that “the right people” investigate General Flynn.”

Donald Trump Jr. said Biden and Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him and compromise the Trump admin.

The Appeals Court on Wednesday upheld the Justice Department’s request to drop the criminal case against General Flynn.

If these notes were from before January 5th, then Sally Yates also lied about her involvement in the Flynn criminal set up.

This looks like a whole lot of lying from the Obama gang in order to set up and illegally indict General Flynn for no crimes.

