https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/not-just-biden-obama-dag-sally-yates-likely-lied-knowledge-general-flynn-set/

Former Obama Vice President Joe Biden may not be the only person who lied about knowledge of the General Flynn set up. It looks like Sally Yates may have known as well and lied about it under oath.

We reported earlier today that the Justice Department released Peter Strzok notes from January 4th, 2017 regarding the Flynn-Kislyak calls.

Now we know that Obama and Biden were directly involved in the sham Flynn investigation.

Strzok’s newly released notes also suggest a secret meeting in January at that time was the reason the Flynn investigation was not closed.

The Strzok notes show then-Vice President Joe Biden wanted to invoke the Logan Act against General Mike Flynn.

Strzok also noted that Obama DIRECTLY ordered an investigation into Flynn, saying “Have the right people on the case.”

Then-FBI Director James Comey said the calls between Flynn and Kislyak “appear legit” but they went ahead with the hit job against Flynn.

“Strzok’s notes believed to be of January 4, 2017, reveal that former President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Joe Biden and apparently Susan Rice discussed the transcripts of Flynn’s calls and how to proceed against him.”

“Mr. Obama himself directed that “the right people” investigate General Flynn.”

🚨Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/17 released in Flynn case: Discussion among Obama, Comey, Yates, Biden, and Susan Rice. Biden: “Logan Act” Obama: “Have the right people on” Flynn case. Comey: The Flynn/Kislyak calls “appear legit.” pic.twitter.com/20a3z46Z9Z — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 24, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. said Biden and Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him and compromise the Trump admin.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: @JoeBiden caught red-handed setting up @GenFlynn. He suggested using the Logan Act. Comey said Flynn’s calls with Kislyak “appear legit.” Biden & Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him & compromise the Trump admin! https://t.co/5x2q9Mi1o1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 24, 2020

The Appeals Court on Wednesday upheld the Justice Department’s request to drop the criminal case against General Flynn.

If these notes were from before January 5th, then Sally Yates also lied about her involvement in the Flynn criminal set up.

If the notes are from January 3rd or 4th, then Sally Yates lied to the Mueller team that she first learned about the Kislyak call during a January 5th meeting. Mueller threw the book at Papadopoulos for getting a date wrong, but let Obama people walk!https://t.co/NQRcKgLS2I — Semi-Casual Observer (@CasualSemi) June 24, 2020

This looks like a whole lot of lying from the Obama gang in order to set up and illegally indict General Flynn for no crimes.

