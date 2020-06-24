https://www.theblaze.com/news/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-plans-black-lives-matter-mural-in-front-of-trump-tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has plans in the works for taxpayers to foot the bill for the words “Black Lives Matter” to be painted in the street in front of President Donald Trump’s Trump Tower in the Big Apple.

What are the details?

The New York Post reported that de Blasio’s BLM mural “will be painted in yellow block letters along Fifth Avenue” outside the famed building owned by the president, inspired by the “Black Lives Matter” mural leading to the White House that was commissioned by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Browser (D) earlier this month.

One source told The Post, “Obviously (de Blasio) is doing it to antagonize the president. This is what he is concerned about while the city burns. What an amateur politician.”

According to the New York Daily News, a spokeswoman for de Blasio issued a statement on his mural plans, saying, “The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City. He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”

Anything else?

The reports of the mural came the same day de Blasio announced that the jobs of tens of thousands of New York City employees are on the chopping block due to budget shortfalls stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.

Fox News reported that “during a news conference Wednesday, de Blasio said the city is facing $9 billion in lost revenue, with a possibility that losses could end up actually being much higher.” He said 22,000 municipal employees could be laid off to bridge the gap.

