Former President Barack Obama, speaking during a virtual fundraiser with his former vice president, presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden, led to bringing in more than $11 million in a one-evening fundraiser, breaking a record for a $6 million fundraiser held by Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

During the event, held Tuesday night, Obama railed against both President Donald Trump and Republicans to lead to the record-breaking haul. Most of the donations, $7.6 million, came from 175,000 small-dollar donations averaging $25, reports the New York Post, while another $3.4 million rolled in from a private online portion of the event held for high-dollar contributors.

During the event, Obama, while sharing a split-screen with Biden, slammed the White House as having been enabled by congressional Republicans and a “media structure” that supports them, and as a result, it has “gone at the very foundations of who we are and who we should be.”

The administration, he also said, suggests that the coronavirus pandemic is “fake news” and “science doesn’t matter,” while seeing the Justice Department as an “arm of the personal concerns of the president.”

Obama said, though, he does feel a “Great Awakening” is going on nationally, particularly with the nation’s young people who are demanding change in policing and other national issues.

However, he said he fears hope will not be enough, and called on listeners to take the chance to turn awareness of injustice into true change, but “those moments don’t come too often.”

He also slammed Trump for not heeding Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice or other public officials and warned supporters that Trump has momentum coming into the election as an incumbent.

Obama also argued that the mass protests about police brutality and the death of George Floyd doesn’t mean Biden will win this fall, “and it does not mean that it gets channeled in a way that results in real change.”

