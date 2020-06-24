https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/obama-va-2015-become-kung-flu-fighter-get-flu-shot/

Well, this is embarrassing for the media and the Democrats. After being attacked as “racist” for using the jocular term “Kung flu” for the COVID-19 coronavirus, it turns out President Trump is not the first in government to use that term. The Obama administration used the term “Kung flu” in September 2015 for a Veterans Affairs campaign promoting flu shots. The flu shot campaign featured an image of a mask(!) wearing martial arts fighter in action.

The web page at the VA was recently taken down, however it appears in Google Cache.

The VA page contained a link to download the Kung Flu Fighter poster, but it too has been taken down.

The Wayback Machine also saved the page and it saved the poster.

FluFighter_Poster

The President uses the term “Kung Flu” again and says “COVID, COVID-19, COVID, I said what’s the 19. COVID-19, some people can’t explain the 19.” pic.twitter.com/9tD6dC8aGB — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 23, 2020

